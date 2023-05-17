‘The Khmer Rouge Of Beer’: Megyn Kelly Panel Rips ‘Stalinist Spasm’ Miller Light Ad

Sirius XM host Megyn Kelly and a panel mocked a Miller Lite ad which alleged that the beer industry is sexist toward women.

The ad, titled “Bad $#!T to Good $#!T,” was released March 7 and claimed beer “hasn’t done right by women” by releasing ads of women in bikinis. Kelly’s panel laughed hysterically at the company for apologizing for its so-called sexism.

“They have to lecture us, they yell at us, about how bad America has been and send us into this Stalinist spasm,” Michael Moynihan said. “Send us to the past and we will destroy the past. This is like the Khmer Rouge of beer. Just destroy the past for this glorious future. You’re a beer company, you want to apologize, fine. But don’t go in this other direction. You don’t have to go all scoldy, just don’t do those ads anymore.”

“Who is offended? Who was actually offended by the Miller Lite? Like the woman at Bud Light saying ‘we are too fratty.’ Says who?” Kelly said. “Who’s your audience? Do they really have all these hardy women like, ‘I wish they’d get rid of those bikini clad ladies then I’d finally drink the Miller Lite’? I don’t think so.”

Kmele Foster mocked the ad for pretending women do not like the ads featuring shirtless men. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Miller Lite’s Chief Of Marketing Has Spent Years Flopping From One Liberal Cause To Another)

In a press statement, Miller Lite said it would turn posters of women deemed “objectifying” into fertilizer.

“They’re turning the bad S#!T into fertilizer (literal good $#!T) that will then be used to help female hops farmers grow over 1,000 pounds of hops.”

The ad came out as Bud Light’s sales plummeted after partnering with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, a biological male. Conservatives boycotted the company for the move, and two marketing executives have been on administrative leave in the wake of the controversy.