Migrant Encounters Surged At The Southern Border In The Month Before A Major Trump-Era Expulsion Order Ended

The number of migrants U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) encountered at the southern border increased in April, the month before Title 42, the major Trump-era order used to expel certain migrants, ended, according to new data released Wednesday.

Migrant encounters reached 211,401 at the southern border in April, which is up roughly 10% from March encounters, according to the data. Title 42 ended late May 11, leading to a steady drop in illegal Border Patrol migrant encounters that are now sitting at roughly 4,000 a day, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials said during a call with reporters Wednesday. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Here’s How Border Agents Decide On Which Migrants Get Released Into The US)

“As part of our planning for the end of the Title 42 public health order, we have surged resources, technology, and personnel to safely and orderly manage challenges along the southern border – while at the same time, maintaining a persistent focus on our other missions to ensure national and economic security,” CBP Acting Commissioner Troy Miller said in a statement.

To address a surge the Biden administration expected after Title 42 ended, the Pentagon announced the deployment of 1,500 troops to the southern border. Additionally, the Biden administration expanded access to legal entry pathways and harsher penalties for illegal crossings.

In the days leading up to Title 42’s end, Border Patrol migrant encounters reached a record of 10,000 per day, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told CNN Sunday.

“The CBP workforce -including the U.S. Border Patrol and the Office of Field Operations- have the experience and professionalism to continue to adapt to changing dynamics. Along with the support of personnel from across DHS and across the federal government, we will continue to meet the moment,” Miller added.

