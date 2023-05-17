Miller Lite’s New Feminist Spokeswoman Previously Ran ‘Horny 4 Tha Polls’ Stripper-Themed Comedy Tour

Miller Lite’s new feminist spokesperson, who teamed up with the company to blast the beer industry for apparent sexism in featuring bikini-clad women, previously ran a tour called “Horny 4 Tha Polls.”

Miller Lite’s ad, titled “Bad $#!T to Good $#!T,” was released on March 7 and alleges “beer hasn’t always done right by women.”

“Here’s a little known fact, women were among the very first to brew beer ever,” comedian Ilana Glazer says in the ad. “From Mesopotamia, to the Middle Ages, to colonial America, women were the ones doing the brewing.” (RELATED: MLB Team To Honor Drag Queen Group That Dresses Up In Sexualized Nun Outfits, Mocks Catholics)

“Centuries later, how did the industry pay homage to the founding mothers of beer? They put us in bikinis. Wow,” Glazer continues, while taking down a beer advertisement with a woman in a bikini.

The beer brand announced in a statement that, “[t]he beer brand is teaming up with producer, comedian, actor, and undeniable arbiter of good $#!T, Ilana Glazer, to help amend the industry’s sexist history of beer marketing and rectify the past.”

Miller Lite is on the woke train https://t.co/hivC3G6kw9 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 15, 2023

“After years of treating women like objects, the beer industry has an opportunity to shed more light on just how powerful women’s contribution has been,” Glazer said.

Glazer, who supported Bernie Sanders for president at the time, ran a “Horny 4 Tha Polls” comedy tour in 2020.

“We’re using stripper pole imagery, but also the voting polls,” she said at the time. (RELATED: Starbucks Blasted For Exporting Transgenderism To India In New Ad Campaign)

The website for her tour features a woman in a bra and shorts dancing on a stripper poll. While many of the tour dates were canceled due to COVID-19 lockdowns, Glazer did make an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss the tour in January 2020.

“In every city I go and do stand-up, I’m going to stay an extra day and throw a voter empowerment dance party,” Glazer explains about the tour on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“We dance for like 15 minutes at a time and then we pause — and I called it synagogue announcements — we pause for temple time, and we invite a Democratic candidate up and I ask people, you know, get their Instagram.”

When she mentioned the name of the tour, Kimmel commented, “that might rule out most of the Republican candidates,” and Glazer responded, “good riddance.”

The Daily Caller exclusively reported Monday that Sofia Colucci, the chief marketing officer of Molson Coors Beverage, which owns Miller Lite, has supported a laundry list of left-wing causes, such as gun control, protests for George Floyd, illegal immigration and the COVID-19 vaccine.