NBC News Dragged For Hiding Sexually Explicit Details In Book Taught To Middle Schoolers

NBC News quietly left out sexually explicit details contained in an “LGBTQ-themed” book initially available for middle school students in Illinois.

Parents filed a police report against Sarah Bonner, a teacher who introduced her students to Juno Dawson’s “This Book Is Gay,” which is labeled as an informative ““instruction manual” for anyone who identifies as LGBTQ, NBC News reported. NBC News, however failed to mention the sexually explicit details in the book, which described sexual positions and defined terms such as “gender queer,” making the teacher appear to be the victim.

The book includes a chapter on how to consume semen during oral sex, how to insert things into the rectum, sex parties and bathhouses, and several kinks and fetishes such as eating poop, according to photographs.

I know why I don’t want this in my kid’s school. Can anyone explain why any parent would? https://t.co/JGhIYtTouH pic.twitter.com/B0Fls1Pn9o — Karol Markowicz (@karol) May 17, 2023

A page had a list of terms that define the eating of poop, “rimming,” lube, an orgy, and some sex toys. It also defined certain hook up apps, such as Grindr.

Here is a helpful glossary which includes being peed on and…checks list…EATING POOP. pic.twitter.com/Q8zvIydIBL — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) May 16, 2023

Rather than mention the explicit content of the book, NBC News published a piece about how Bonner—who exposed this content to her students—is attempting to include “a diverse library of texts.” It covered the number of pornographic books banned from schools throughout the U.S., without any mention of the books’ content.

Bonner resigned from the school after the police report, lamenting how she “couldn’t be the professional I’ve worked hard to be,” the outlet reported.

The outlet came under fire for hiding the pornographic details of the book.

“Why is it so ridiculously complicated for LGBTQ activists to understand that 10 year olds do not need detailed guides on how to properly insert sex toys into their butts or all the fetishes adults gay men enjoy? Every. Single. Time they whine about ‘LGBTQ erasure’ its this,” detransitioner Chad Felix Greene wrote.

Why is it so ridiculously complicated for LGBTQ activists to understand that 10 year olds do not need detailed guides on how to properly insert sex toys into their butts or all the fetishes adults gay men enjoy? Every. Single. Time they whine about ‘LGBTQ erasure’ its this. — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) May 16, 2023

“NBC News is upset that a parent filed a police report on a middle school teacher for reading an LGBTQ book to students,” Libs of TikTok owner Chaya Raichik wrote. “For some reason they didn’t provide examples from the book which the teacher showed to students. I wonder why… It teaches how to have gay sex and use sex apps.”

NBC News is upset that a parent filed a police report on a middle school teacher for reading an LGBTQ book to students For some reason they didn’t provide examples from the book which the teacher showed to students. I wonder why… It teaches how to have gay sex and use sex apps. https://t.co/mQ8TkgYsxs pic.twitter.com/bRL7DWzEvb — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 17, 2023

“Notice how NBC doesn’t describe the contents of the book, which are pornographic (but the replies sure do),” NewsNation solutions reporter Zaid Jilani said.

Notice how NBC doesn’t describe the contents of the book, which are pornographic (but the replies sure do) https://t.co/RXxysrYc9V — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) May 17, 2023

“She gave them a book teaching them how to use Grindr… in MIDDLE SCHOOL If such a book existed for heterosexual sex, teaching kids how to use Adult Friend Finder, and I gave it to kids, I would hope I’d be tossed in jail and castrated,” First Amendment lawyer Marc Randazza said.

She gave them a book teaching them how to use Grindr… in MIDDLE SCHOOL If such a book existed for heterosexual sex, teaching kids how to use Adult Friend Finder, and I gave it to kids, I would hope I’d be tossed in jail and castrated. https://t.co/6YEGGGMwEO pic.twitter.com/mV6qNxhXjb — Marc J. Randazza 🇺🇸 🇮🇹 🇧🇷 🇮🇸 🇸🇪 (@marcorandazza) May 17, 2023

One silver lining to COVID lockdowns was Zoom classrooms opening the eyes of many parents to the perverted propaganda being forced on our children These are pages from the “best-selling LGBTQ book” shown to middle school children by an activist teacher in Illinois Anybody who… https://t.co/HJLUdqY7GX pic.twitter.com/6z2xWXjxIk — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) May 17, 2023

This is the book this Illinois teacher offered her students. Leftwingers are all pedos. https://t.co/CUMe46BVtF pic.twitter.com/EOi7XcDYLZ — aka (@akafacehots) May 17, 2023

Schools have banned several pornographic books from school libraries which the liberal media has dubbed as “book bans.” Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration released a video detailing sexually explicit books prohibited from the state’s schools. One of the books, “Gender Queer,” featured a girl masturbating and performing oral sex on another girl, and “Flamer” is a story about a gay boy describing his sexually explicit interactions.