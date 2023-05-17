Salma Hayek Has Wardrobe Malfunction While Salsa Dancing

Famous actress Salma Hayek posted a video of herself salsa dancing in a robe Tuesday with a few nip slips that were blurred out.

Hayek took to Instagram to celebrate reaching 24 million followers, but her excitement led to a wardrobe malfunction. Each twist and turn she made with her body resulted in a sneak peek of one of her breasts, and she didn’t even seem to notice. Someone must have – because her video was edited before it was posted.

The video clip started with Hayek dressed in only a robe, and sitting in a chair. Her hair and makeup entourage were hard at work, doing their best to glam-up the famous actress. The spirit of the music seems to have moved her, as she suddenly bolted out of her seat and joined another lady who started moving to the beat of the music.

Hayek either didn’t notice, or didn’t seem overly concerned when her breast kept making an appearance outside of her robe. (RELATED: Salma Hayek Unzips Her Dress, Shows She Can Look Good Doing Just About Anything)

She continued to dance nearly naked and barefoot on the floor while thoroughly enjoying herself. The lady she was dancing with also continued as though nothing had happened.

“24 million followers, 24 million reasons to smile 😄 Thank you all for joining me on this wild ride! ❤️🙏 I cannot contain my excitement & gratitude 💃 P.s happy birthday @samanthalopezs” Hayek wrote in her Instagram caption.