Check Out This Woman’s Viral Reaction After Biden Hands Her The Medal Of Valor

A mother who accepted the Medal of Valor for her fallen son has gone viral for her reaction after President Joe Biden handed her the medal during Wednesday’s ceremony.

NYPD officer Wilbert Mora and his partner Jason Rivera were gunned down in January of 2022 while responding to a family dispute in Harlem, New York. Officer Sumit Sulan, who also received a Medal of Valor, shot the gunman. Rivera died hours after the incident while Mora succumbed to his wounds four days later. Mora’s mother, Gabina Mora, accepted the medal on her son’s behalf.

Mora’s reaction has gone viral, initially seeming rather disinterested as Biden appeared to offer his condolences. As soon as Biden handed her the medal, however, she quickly looked over to Rivera’s widow and rolled her eyes. (RELATED: NYC Mayor Eric Adams Blames Rise In Violence On America’s ‘Fixation With Guns’)

Mora was in his fourth year on the job when the fatal incident occurred.

Biden also honored a Houston police officer, a Colorado police officer and an Ohio sheriff’s deputy along with three FDNY firefighters.

“I don’t know all of you, but I do know you,” Biden said during the ceremony. “From small towns to big cities, you’re cut from the same cloth. You run into danger when everyone else runs away from danger.”

“I think one of the hardest jobs in America, what you signed up for,” Biden added. “You represent the best of who we are as Americans.”