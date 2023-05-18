Biden-Harris Campaign Circulates Memo Revealing Key 2024 Battle Plans

A campaign memo for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ reelection bid pitched their campaign strategy to potential backers as they head into the 2024 election.

The Biden-Harris team will focus their campaign on highlighting perceived Democratic wins under their administration in the 2022 midterms and key 2023 elections, while arguing they have retained and can expand their electoral base, according to the memo. The campaign will invest in states that they won in 2020, as well as those they believe they can flip in 2024.

“Our campaign is being smart, strategic, and maximizing the tremendous foundation of existing resources and infrastructure that allowed Democrats to defy expectations in 2022,” Rodriguez wrote. “This reelection cycle, the Biden-Harris campaign is able to leverage Party infrastructure from Day One, including tools, technology and people, which means we aren’t starting from scratch.”

The memo touches on the Democratic electoral victories that have occurred under the Biden administration, like the Wisconsin Supreme Court election where liberal candidate Judge Janet Protasiewicz won, the New Hampshire and Pennsylvania special elections, as well as mayoral gains in Jacksonville, Florida and Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The campaign will invest in states they won in the 2020 election, like Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Nevada, New Hampshire, Arizona and Georgia, with attempts to gain Florida and North Carolina, according to the memo.

Biden and Harris are focused on retaining the voters Rodriguez said they gained in 2020 and the 2022 midterms, like white working class voters, suburban voters and “communities of color.” (RELATED: ‘Full-Throated F-cking Panic’: Yet Another Report Details How Dems Are Privately Fretting About Biden’s Reelection Chances)

“Throughout the campaign, we will use innovative strategies to break through [a fragmented media] and connect with voters where they are,” Rodriguez wrote. “Our organizing program will focus on leveraging people’s personal networks, through amplifying core messages online, and having personal conversations offline.”

Biden announced his run for a second term in late April via a campaign video, where he promised to “finish the job.” He joined former presidential candidate Marianne Williamson and anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in the Democratic primaries.

The Real Clear Politics (RCP) average for a 2024 national Democratic primary, based on polls conducted between April 21 and May 7, indicate that Biden, Kennedy and Williamson have 64.7%, 19.7% and 7% support, respectively.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.