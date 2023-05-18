The Bud Light Fiasco Proved Conservatives Already Have The Secret Weapon To Win

In the aftermath of the Dylan Mulvaney disaster, Bud Light sales, as well as its reputation, continue to suffer. Rightly so–as the beer company’s move ultimately mocked the values of its core consumer base as backwards and in need of moral correction from above. Conservatives have long remained complacent, accepting that the broader American culture leans decidedly Left and there is not much to do about it. Protesting against business choices in the free market is not something conservatives are naturally inclined to do. But conservatives are finally starting to realize what time it is–that more campaigns like those against Bud Light are necessary to keep the country from going irreversibly off the cliff of corporate leftism.