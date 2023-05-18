Shy Glizzy Allegedly Threatened To Kill Girlfriend And Her Family

Amaya Colon, rapper Shy Glizzy’s former girlfriend, obtained a restraining order against him after alleging he threatened to kill her, her family, her friends, and any male she gets involved with in the future, according to TMZ.

Colon said Shy Glizzy began threatening her after she broke up with him, and has obtained court-ordered protection as a result of the alleged threats, according to TMZ.

Colon ended her relationship with the rapper in April and said she repeatedly told her he would kill her and her mother. The threats reportedly continued, escalating to a texted threat that said, “Ima Fuck ya life up,” according to TMZ. The pair began dating in December. Colon claims the rapper has “anger issues” and cites that as the reason they broke up. Colon also said Shy Glizzy was arrested May 13 for threatening her.

Colon alleged she was driving in Los Angeles on May 13 and noticed Shy Glizzy was following her. She alleged that he exited his vehicle when she was at a red light, and approached her car. Colon claims he began banging at her car with the handle of a gun, according to TMZ. The altercation reportedly escalated further when she drove away and was followed once again. Colon alleged Shy Glizzy smashed his car into hers in an attempt to run her off the road, leaving her vehicle damaged, according to TMZ.’

Colon alleged she told the rapper to stop contacting her, but he continued to threaten to kill her and proceeded to post explicit photographs of her without her consent. (RELATED: REPORT: Police Surround Billie Eilish’s Home After Prank Call)

She claims Shy Glizzy texted her friend with the message, “Imma get her ass beat,” according to TMZ.

The judge issued a temporary restraining order that prevents the rapper from getting within 100 yards of her. He also cannot contacting her in any way or post and distribute any explicit media of her he might have, according to TMZ.