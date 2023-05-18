EXCLUSIVE: Former Trump Officials Sound Alarm Over Biden Family’s National Security Risk

Former Trump national security officials issued warnings over allegations that the Biden family funneled $10 million from foreign contacts while Joe Biden was vice president, telling the Daily Caller that the alleged money scheme could pose a “risk” for the U.S.

The House Oversight and Accountability Committee released a report on May 10 alleging that the Bidens enriched themselves off of Romanian and Chinese assets through influence-peddling. The report includes bank records allegedly showing money transfers to nine different Biden family members through a chain of various LLCs. One corporation that allegedly delivered funds to Hunter Biden had ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the Daily Caller News Foundation found. (RELATED: CCP-Controlled, State-Owned Firm Behind Chinese Cash Allegedly Funneled To Hunter Biden, Documents Show)

The investigation is continuing and the committee’s mission is to determine whether the alleged Biden family money trail poses a risk to national security.

Kash Patel, former chief of staff to the acting Secretary of Defense, told the Caller that “anyone doing business with the CCP is a national security risk on steroids.”

“The House Oversight Committee continues to uncover the crime of the century that is scandal in the Biden family Syndicate. [Ten million dollars] from foreign nationals are alleged to have gone to nine members of President Biden’s family. Hunter Biden is a recipient of these foreign funds and his alignment with foreign nationals should concern every American,” Patel continued.

“I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again: bank statements, bank statements, bank statements. Follow the money and we will hold them accountable, since our two-tier system of justice won’t,” he added.

The committee’s findings warrant greater investigation, former acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Richard Grenell told the Daily Caller.

“There should be a full investigation from the DOJ,” Grenell said.

🚨BREAKING🚨 Since taking the gavel in January, our committee has accelerated our investigation into the Biden family’s domestic and international business practices. We want to update you on a few of our findings for this ongoing investigation. 🧵 — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) May 10, 2023

Former Deputy Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Ken Cuccinelli also warned of the alleged ties to the CCP and the need for a thorough investigation.

“Certainly if the Chinese Communist Party was funding the Biden family, including Joe Biden himself, that has very significant national security implications. And given the extensive efforts to obscure, hide, and lie about these arrangements that Joe Biden himself, along with at least Hunter Biden, have gone to should lead to further concern and investigation,” Cuccinelli said.

The White House has pointed out that the House Oversight Committee’s findings do not specifically tie President Joe Biden to the money, as he is not listed as one of the recipients.

House Oversight and Government Accountability Committee chairman James Comer has not offered “evidence of any wrongdoing by POTUS” and “no examples of any influence on [government] decisions. This is getting really desperate and sad,” Ian Sams, White House Counsel senior adviser, said.

Sams did not immediately respond to an inquiry from the Daily Caller.