‘The FBI Will Crush You’: Whistleblower Tells Fellow Agents Not To Come Forward With Allegations Of Wrongdoing

An FBI whistleblower said Thursday that he would not encourage other agents to come forward with allegations of wrongdoing, saying that their lives would be destroyed if they do so.

“I would tell them first to pray about it, long and hard,” FBI agent Garret O’Boyle said in response to a question about how he would advise a fellow agent who might want to disclose wrongdoing. “And I would tell them I could take it to Congress for them, or I could put them in touch with Congress. But I would advise them not to do it.”

O’Boyle had previously testified to the House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government that an indefinite FBI suspension left him and his family temporarily homeless. The FBI held his personal belongings and refused to release them as he and his family moved from Kansas to Virginia, he said. O’Boyle has alleged that the bureau improperly inflated case metrics, and that it targeted anti-abortion groups.

“So you would legitimately try to protect one of your colleagues from doing what you have done?” Republican North Dakota Rep. Kelly Armstrong clarified.

"Absolutely," O'Boyle responded.

.@RepMikeJohnson: “I am grateful to you men for your willingness to stand forward and take the arrows as you have, even from members of Congress over here…trying to disparage you. It’s disgusting!” The gallery erupts into applause pic.twitter.com/SifwwDrlqb — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 18, 2023

“And how do you think that solves being able to shine light on corruption, weaponization, any kind of misconduct that exists with the American people?” Armstrong asked.

“It doesn’t solve it. But the FBI will crush you. This government will crush you, and your family, if you try to expose the truth about thing that they are doing that are wrong. We are all examples of that,” O’Boyle answered, while gesturing to the two other agents who testified to the committee.