Miami Police Search For Woman Accused Of Drugging, Robbing Man Of Over $600,000 Worth Of Jewelry

Miami police say they are searching for a woman who allegedly drugged and robbed a man of over $600,000 worth of jewelry in early May.

The man got home at around 5:30 a.m. with a woman he met at the Dirty Rabbit bar and dance club on the night of May 8, WVSN reported Wednesday. The two had a drink and then the man passed out, according to the outlet.

NEWS RELEASE: We need assistance identifying the woman seen on this video. She drugged victim’s drink and once he fell asleep, she took $600k of victim’s jewelry. This occurred May 8, in downtown Miami. If you recognize her, you are urged to call 305-603-6030 or @CrimeStopper305 pic.twitter.com/2ElDCEPrWK — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) May 17, 2023

“And he was having some drinks, met this lady, and said, ‘Hey, let’s go back to my apartment,’” Miami Police Officer Michael Vega told WSVN. “She offered to pour him a drink, he begins to sip on his drink and about three sips in, he falls asleep.” (RELATED: REPORT: Famous Boxer Robbed Of $300,000 Worth Of Jewelry)

The victim reportedly woke up around noon to discover his safe had been opened and all of his jewelry was gone, including a diamond-covered Rolex Daytona Rainbow watch, a Sky-Dweller Rolex, a gold chain, Franco gold bracelets, Cartier sunglasses and a rose-gold diamond ring, according to the outlet. The valuables are estimated to be worth over $600,000, WSVN reported.

Elevator surveillance footage shared by Miami police captures the woman coming into the building with her alleged victim and, later, riding back down alone. Based on the footage, the woman is described as being in her mid-30s with long dark hair, standing between five-foot-eight and five-foot-ten, and weighing about 140 pounds, the outlet reported.

“We always say, be careful, do not take strangers home, and here we have it again,” Varga said.