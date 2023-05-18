Sam Brinton Arrested, Police Records Show

Samual Brinton, the disgraced ex-Energy Department (DOE) official who identifies as “non-binary,” was arrested Wednesday night as a “fugitive of justice,” police records show.

Officials arrested Brinton in Montgomery County, Maryland, at his home in Rockville, police arrest data shows. His offense is listed as a “fugitive of justice,” although the underlying reason for the arrest is currently unknown.

NEW: Ex-Biden Nuclear Official Sam Brinton Arrested As ‘Fugitive From Justice’ Via ⁦@lukerosiak⁩ https://t.co/o8ElwlBvrK — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) May 18, 2023

The Energy Department terminated Brinton from his position after he was accused of stealing luggage at U.S. airports on two separate occasions. Brinton allegedly stole a woman’s suitcase at a Minneapolis, Minnesota airport in Sept. 2022 and was later arrested for allegedly taking an individual’s luggage at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport in Nevada in July.

The former official faced grand larceny charges for the alleged theft in December, and was released without bail after an initial court appearance for the incident in Minneapolis. (RELATED: Biden’s Genderfluid, Drag Queen Nuclear Official Charged With Stealing Woman’s Luggage)

A court gave Brinton an 180-day suspended jail term and ordered the former DOE official to pay $3,670.74 in restitution for the July incident during an April sentencing hearing.

Brinton reportedly agreed to undergo a mental health evaluation in April and write a letter apologizing to the alleged victim from Minneapolis, return the stolen items and complete three days of community service for an adult diversion program.