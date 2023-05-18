North Dakota’s Republican Governor Weighing Presidential Bid In 2024

Republican North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is weighing a presidential bid in 2024, two sources familiar with the governor’s plans told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Burgum, who is the 33rd governor of North Dakota, will decide whether he’ll run for the GOP nomination within the next few weeks, the sources confirmed with the DCNF. The two-term governor is currently filming television advertisements in preparation for a presidential launch.

Following the conclusion of the state’s legislative session, Burgum indicated earlier this week he was now thinking about running for president in 2024, he told Inforum.

The 68th Legislative Assembly has officially adjourned its regular session. Major achievements have been accomplished and historic investments made, including $515M in income and property tax relief, helping North Dakota reach its fullest potential. 1/https://t.co/Q24awxVwOY pic.twitter.com/S5aaRVH3HI — Gov. Doug Burgum (@DougBurgum) April 30, 2023

“There’s a value to being underestimated all the time,” Burgum told Inforum on May 13. “That’s a competitive advantage.” (RELATED: North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum Signs Sweeping Abortion Ban)

If Burgum enters the growing Republican primary field, he would join former President Donald Trump, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and conservative radio personality Larry Elder. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence are widely expected to jump in the race next.

Burgum was overwhelmingly elected in 2016, beating his Democratic opponent 76.5% to 19.4%, and he won his second term in 2020 by roughly 40 points, according to Ballotpedia. He entered his first term with a 69% approval rating and garnered 58% just ahead of his second term, according to Morning Consult.

