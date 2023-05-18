Weaponization Hearing Devolves Into Chaos As Representatives Repeatedly Interrupt Each Other

A House Weaponization committee hearing devolved into chaos Thursday as representatives repeatedly interrupted each other while arguing about witnesses’ testimonies.

Democratic Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz claimed Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, the chairman of the committee, had withheld information from Democratic members about FBI whistleblowers. Jordan argued they “are not entitled” to the information when it comes to whistleblowers.

Wasserman Schultz claimed the people in question are not whistleblowers, sparking a heated exchange between her, Jordan and other members on the committee.

“When it comes to whistleblowers, you’re not,” Jordan began.

“That’s not right,” one said. “That’s not right.”

“It’s shocking that the gentleman from New York—” Jordan began. “When you were part of the investigation with an anonymous whistleblower.”

“Mr. Chairman—” Wasserman Schultz interjected. “Mr. Chairman, these individuals have not been declared whistleblowers.”

“I can’t hear five people at once, can we have regular order?” one congressman said.

“The chair recognizes—” Jordan began.

“Time inquiring, and I was not finished,” the Florida congresswoman interrupted. (RELATED: ‘Ridiculous Statements’: Reps. Jim Jordan, Stacey Plaskett Clash Over Twitter Files)

“And I told you that when it comes to whistleblowers, you are not entitled to it,” Jordan said. “That’s a discretion of Mr. Allen.”

“Mr. Chairman, these individuals have been determined not to be whistleblowers. These are not whistleblowers. They’ve been determined by the agency (FBI) not to be whistleblowers. Are you deciding that they’re whistleblowers?” she asked.

“Yes, the law decides,” Jordan said. “Did you not listen to Mr. Levitt’s testimony. Do you not read the law? The law decides that they are whistleblowers.”

“The attorney is asserting that they are whistleblowers,” she said. “The law does not decide they are whistleblowers. The law does not determine they are whistleblowers. His attorney is just asserting that.”

“Order!” one declared.

Jordan then recognized a New York representative to begin her questioning, and another congressman once again called for order in the hearing.