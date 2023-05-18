Wild Video Shows Naked Man Rampaging Through Gym, Attacking People

An unidentified man exposed his package and attacked people Tuesday night during a boxing class at a Florida gym.

The naked man suddenly took his clothes off at the UFC Gym in midtown Miami while participating in the boxing class, according to the New York Post.

Bystander video footage shows the naked man attacking people who were working out at the gym and minding their business. Gym staff tried to control the suspect, but he remained physically aggressive, according to NBC 6 South Florida.

“The boxing coach said he was a little off, he wasn’t hitting the bag as usual,” Ray Lopez, assistant general manager of the gym told the outlet. “The member walked his way downstairs and he was just acting very bizarre.”

The man was escorted off the premises and allegedly continued his rampage around Midtown, punching random pedestrians. One alleged victim was an elderly man in a wheelchair.

“He was becoming dangerous, so at that point, the coaches just picked him up and took him out, but I just hope he gets the mental help he needs to overcome this with whatever he’s going through,” Lopez said.

Police pulled up soon after the man was kicked out of the gym.

The man allegedly refused to follow police commands, and officers eventually used a Taser as they took him into custody. He was shocked by the device and sprinted away until apprehended, the outlet reported.

“Completely 100 percent not acceptable. Detectives are still working in the case to determine at one point they can charge according to his actions while he gets the mental evaluation he needs,” Miami Police spokesperson Kiara Delva said.

No one was seriously injured during the incident.

The man was a new member of the gym and his membership was canceled following his misconduct.