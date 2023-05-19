Editorial

Brawl Breaks Out At Los Angeles Dodgers-Minnesota Twins Game, One Fan Gets Completely Knocked Out

Earlier in the week, a Los Angeles Dodgers fan got outright knocked out during an insane brawl involving several people that sparked up following a game. [TMZ/Screenshot/Public]

Andrew Powell Contributor
Idiots alert … idiots alert … idiots alert …

Earlier this week, a Los Angeles Dodgers fan got outright knocked out during an insane brawl involving several people that sparked up after a game. And you know how we do in 2023: it was all caught on video.

Things went down in Los Angeles only minutes after Tuesday night’s game (the Dodgers took the loss against the Minnesota Twins), with things stemming from a verbal altercation featuring multiple fans.

Video from TMZ shows two men shoving each other, which escalated to them throwing punches. At one point, a dude wearing a Clayton Kershaw jersey was smashed so hard in the face by another guy wearing a blue Dodgers shirt (this Dodger on Dodger violence needs to stop!) after charging at him. And the result?

He was completely knocked out cold, with his head banging the pavement leaving him unconscious.

Man, this is just embarrassing all around. Everybody looks like idiots and nobody knows how to fight in this video — obviously. Just look at the awkward shoves and the shameful punches, and then to cap it all off, some guy just easily gets knocked out after a hilarious charge at somebody. Oh, and we’ve already mentioned: it’s Dodgers vs. Dodgers violence.That’s why I couldn’t help but to set off the idiots alert.

And here we go with yet another brawl video, once again showing the decline of America.

Just sad, man.

P.S. It’s hilarious how this song came on while I was writing this.

I love when things work out like that. (RELATED: REPORT: Teenager Hit With Charges After Hacking 60,000 DraftKings Betting Accounts)

Shoutout to Los Angeles! Shoutout to California!