Former Philadelphia Homicide Detective Facing Sexual Assault Allegations From Murder Victims’ Families

Suchinsky was previously fired in February after being placed on administrative leave in 2021 in the wake of allegations he had assaulted the mother of a murder victim in 2020, the outlet reported. He is a 34-year veteran of the police force. (RELATED: Authorities Arrest Police Chief For Allegedly Groping Women In Office, Exposing Himself)

The first alleged victim, whose son was killed, told authorities Suchinsky was assigned to the case and began communicating with her in ways that were “odd” and “unrelated” to the murder investigation, according to the Inquirer. Suchinsky allegedly requested photos of her and asked if she wanted to meet up.

The mother further alleged that when she arrived at police headquarters to get an update on her son’s case, Suchinsky entered her vehicle and groped her as she looked for a parking space, leaving her “numb,” she said at a preliminary hearing, the Inquirer reported.

“Detective Suchinsky was assigned to investigate that murder, and instead he further victimized my client by harassing her via emails, texts, and physically assaulting her,” Attorney Josh Van Naarden said of the alleged assault, according to WPVI. Van Naarden assisted the mother in filing federal charges against Suchinsky and the Philadelphia Police Department for allegedly failing to stop a pattern of sexual abuse by its officers. Another homicide detective with the force, Philip Nordo, was convicted of raping and sexually assaulting witnesses and informants in murder investigations, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.