Former Philadelphia Homicide Detective Facing Sexual Assault Allegations From Murder Victims’ Families

A former Philadelphia homicide detective, already charged with sexually assaulting the mother of a murder victim in 2020, is facing new allegations of rape from the sister of a 2017 murder victim.
Donald Suchinsky, 57, is facing new allegations of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and official oppression after prosecutors allege he had sexual intercourse with the sister of a murder victim and threatened her to keep silent, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported May 18. Suchinsky was assigned to investigate the murder of the accuser’s brother in 2017 and had repeated sexual interactions with her over the course of five years, according to the outlet.
