‘He’s Holding A F*cking Gun’: Terrifying Road Rage Incident Captured On Video

Video posted to social media Wednesday shows the terrifying moment an allegedly armed assailant rammed his truck into the back of a sedan in Edmonton.

The aggressive driver rammed his red pickup truck into the back of Naeem Issa’s car multiple times and flashed a gun at him and passenger Yussef Zabian, the pair told CTV News Edmonton. (RELATED: Video Shows Car Owner Desperately Trying To Fight Off Four Would-Be Robbers)

The two were on their way to work at around 7 a.m. on the Anthony Henday Freeway when the alleged attacker pulled up on them.

“This guy pulls up beside me and draws a gun and points a gun at us,” Issa told CTV. “So I started to speed up trying to get away from him and he gets behind me, just starts ramming me from behind.”

Issa told CTV the driver rammed him over 20 times. Near the end of the video, the pair pass a police officer who Issa says clocked them doing over 170 kilometers an hour, which is equivalent to over 105 miles per hour.

Shortly after passing that officer, the truck slammed into Issa’s car so hard the vehicle was disabled.

“Put my car into emergency mode and it wouldn’t go any more” he told CTV. After the final collision Issa hit the brakes, “knowing that police officer is going to catch up to me. I slammed on my brakes and [the truck] passed me a little bit and he slammed on his brakes and he was going to jump out of his truck, but then the police officer pulled up behind us and he went taking off. And then the police officer went after him.”

When police arrived the driver got out of the truck and a confrontation ensued, prompting an officer to fire their weapon. The driver then got back in his truck and attempted to jack another car a short distance away. He was eventually arrested Wednesday morning after causing several crashes and attempting multiple vehicle thefts, according to police.

The victims felt the driver was out for blood. “He was trying to take us off the road. He was trying to get my car to spin out or something.”

“I felt like he was out to kill,” Issa told CTV.

This incident was one of many involving this driver, police told CTV. They say he was involved in two armed carjackings earlier in the week and had 17 outstanding warrants. The incident was part of a string of collisions and carjackings that took place in Edmonton Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, according to police.

2022 was the worst year for violent crime in Edmonton in recorded history, according to a report from the Edmonton Police Service show.