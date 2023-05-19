LeBron James Pulls Off Absurd Flop In Game 2 Loss To Denver Nuggets

Really, LeBron?

After suffering a 108-103 road loss Thursday night to the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, LeBron James and the Lakers are headed back to Los Angeles down 2-0 in the series.

The Lakers were actually up at halftime and had some solid chances to bring the series to 1-1, but Nikola Jokić and the Nuggets took care of business, using a rowdy Denver crowd to seal the deal for them down the stretch.

Well, the game itself isn’t the only thing that people are talking about, and the Lakers being down 0-2 isn’t the only thing from the contest that people are mocking.

No, no, no … people are also talking about and mocking the fact that LeBron James — who recently made the claim that the Lake Show doesn’t flop — flopped. Doing so in the fourth quarter, James managed to draw a foul on Jokić.

Check out this hilarious nonsense:

Thoughts and prayers for lebron. Good thing there was towel to mop up all the blood pic.twitter.com/bmN8nAceKq — PFT Commenter (@PFTCommenter) May 19, 2023

Here is Dave Portnoy providing some commentary on the matter:

This man is a disgrace! I’m disgusted pic.twitter.com/uAoA0Apqq3 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 19, 2023

You can see it in LeBron‘s eyes, that man knew exactly what he was doing. He played Jokić, it’s just a shame that Jokić played him the rest of the way to give the Nuggets the victory.

I find it absolutely hilarious how all of this came literally right after LeBron said he and the Lakers don’t flop too. (RELATED: REPORT: Nike Removes Ja Morant Sneakers Off Website)

God, there’s so much comedy to this whole thing.