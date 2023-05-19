Legendary NFL Running Back Jim Brown Dead At 87

Jim Brown, the legendary professional football player, has died at the age of 87.

His wife, Monique Brown, made the news public on Instagram on Friday. Monique wrote that Jim passed “peacefully” at their Los Angeles home.

“It is with profound sadness that I announce the passing of my husband, Jim Brown. He passed peacefully last night at our LA home. To the world he was an activist, actor, and football star. To our family, he was a loving and wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. Our hearts are broken…” Monique wrote in the Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jim Brown (@jimbrown)

Born in 1936, Brown was an exceptional running back. He played his entire NFL career at the Cleveland Browns and won one championship in 1964, The Daily Mail reported. Back in 2002, Brown was named the greatest football player ever by Sporting News, ESPN reported.

“Wow! Legendary Person & Player. He changed the game on and off the field. Wow. May God cover all friends family & loved ones,” football coach Deion Sanders said in a comment on Monique’s post.

Jim Brown Forever 🧡🤎♾️ Legend. Leader. Activist. Visionary. It’s impossible to describe the profound love and gratitude we feel for having the opportunity to be a small piece of Jim’s incredible life and legacy. We mourn his passing, but celebrate the indelible light he… pic.twitter.com/F2rrTUnsc1 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 19, 2023

Brown retired at the age of 30, later saying he wanted to focus on his acting career and social issues, according to ESPN. At the time, he was working on the film “The Dirty Dozen.”

His number has not been used since his retirement, and the Browns erected a statue in his honor outside the FirstEnergy Stadium in 2016, according to ESPN. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Jim Brown Says He Would Never ‘Denigrate’ The Flag By Kneeling During The National Anthem)

Brown was previously the subject of public scrutiny due to various assault allegations, ESPN reported.

As one of the best running backs of all time, the entire sports world will miss the legendary player.