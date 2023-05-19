Guard Opens Fire After Man Busts Through Vatican Security In A Car

A man was arrested Thursday by Vatican security after driving a car at “high speeds” through the security checkpoint, according to Vatican News.

The individual, whose identity has not been released, tried to get through security but was denied and then backed up before forcing his way through an initial checkpoint, according to Vatican News. He managed to make it through two checkpoints with the Swiss Guard and the Gendarmerie Corps before one guard opened fire. (RELATED: Pope Francis Says There Is ‘Little Hope’ If Countries Don’t Adopt Policies Encouraging People To Have Children)

“In an attempt to stop the car,” a statement from a Vatican spokesperson revealed, according to Vatican News, “the inspector of the Gendarmerie, on guard at the gate, fired a shot in the direction of the front tires of the vehicle.”

After the shot did not stop the vehicle, the Vatican locked down the Vatican Gardens and the Santa Marta Square, where Pope Francis resides, according to Vatican News. The car managed to make it to the St. Damasus Courtyard before being stopped and the man got out voluntarily and was arrested by the Gendarmerie Corps.

The Vatican said that upon his arrest security noted that the man was about 40 years old and after being evaluated by the doctors of the Directorate of Health and Hygiene of the Vatican City State, he was determined to be in a “severe state of psychophysical alteration.”

The man is being held by Vatican security in the Gendarmerie barracks before his arraignment by the Vatican judicial authority.

The Vatican did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

