Mike Tyson’s Slip-Up Suggests Jamie Foxx Had A Stroke

Mike Tyson seems to have let it slip that Jamie Foxx had a stroke during a Tuesday interview with Valuetainment’s Patrick Bet-David.

Foxx’s family has kept his medical condition private from the moment they said there was something wrong with him. Foxx’s daughter, Corinne, posted a message to her Instagram account citing that her father had suffered a “medical complication,” but did not divulge additional information. Tyson, on the other hand, didn’t hesitate to spill the beans.

Patrick Bet-David asked Tyson on his “PBD Podcast” about Foxx in a general sense. “What’s going on with Jamie Foxx?,” Bet-David wondered.

Tyson immediately replied, “He’s not feeling well.”

Bet-David replied by saying, “There’s something’s going on with him.”

Tyson responded by stating, “Yeah, they said stroke.”

Immediately afterwards, Tyson tried to take the information back by switching up the discussion. Tyson tried to play off the moment by saying, “I have no idea what happened to him,” shortly after he specifically said “stroke.”

Bet-David tried to squeeze Tyson for more information about Foxx’s condition.

Tyson said, “Hey listen, if we don’t know by now they don’t want us to know. You know, come on man, stop.” he said.

Foxx is reportedly recovering in a physical rehabilitation center in Chicago that specializes in the care of people with “severe conditions like strokes, traumatic brain injuries, and spinal cord injuries,” according to TMZ. (RELATED: REPORT: Jamie Foxx Recovering In Physical Rehab Center After ‘Medical Complication’)

Foxx broke his silence on a week before Tyson’s inadvertent medical revelation by writing “Appreciate all the love, Feeling Blessed,” to his Instagram account.

Foxx’s medical condition has not been confirmed by his family or his camp at this time.