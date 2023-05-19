REPORT: Nike Removes Ja Morant Sneakers Off Website

Wave guns, lose funds … okay, that was corny, I know, but you get the point.

Memphis Grizzlies superstar point guard Ja Morant is in the middle of a complete whirlwind after a second gun scandal erupted following an Instagram Live video that went viral showing the 23-year-old waving a firearm.

His first blow was obviously the public relations hit, which then led to him being suspended from all team activities with the Grizzlies, all while the NBA is investigating the situation. But it looks like things are getting even worse for Ja, as sneaker giant Nike is also laying down punishment.

The iconic company has decided to remove all of the hooper’s sneakers from their website, according to TMZ. It should also be noted, however, that Morant’s sneakers are still available at multiple retailers, including Dick’s Sporting Goods and Fight Club. But as you see, Nike is clearly taking a stand — reportedly, of course.

Ja Morant Sneakers Removed From Nike App, Website After 2nd Gun Incident https://t.co/3T2FrrMOgA — TMZ (@TMZ) May 18, 2023

Rough, just rough.

Ever since Morant’s first signature shoe dropped April 19, they’ve been selling at an incredible rate, and he was also supposed to have a new color coming out later in May. For now, it looks like that’s still scheduled, but with how Nike is pulling supply, you have to think they’re going to cancel those plans as well.

Man, I was all for Ja exercising his 2nd Amendment right, still am, but doing all of this on video (twice) probably wasn’t the best idea. (RELATED: ‘Idiots And Jacka**es’: Charles Barkley Blasts J.J. Redick, Others For Defending Ja Morant)

Too much money is starting to get lost now.