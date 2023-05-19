Photo Company Gives Harry And Meghan The Most American Response Ever To Their Demand For Pictures

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly failed to obtain images from Tuesday’s “near catastrophic” paparazzi incident from photo agency Backgrid.

The legal team representing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex demanded that Backgrid “immediately provide us with copies of all photos, videos, and/or films” of the events in New York, according to TMZ.

Backgrid clearly felt the former royals were misinformed about the American way of handling such situations, and gave them a nudge in the right direction.

“In America, as I’m sure you know, property belongs to the owner of it: Third parties cannot just demand it be given to them, as perhaps Kings can do,” Backgrid wrote in a letter to Harry and Markle, per TMZ.

There is no legal basis for the demand-letter, yet it was reportedly sent in hopes Backgrid would willingly comply. The company didn’t hold back when responding to the demands set forth by Markle and Harry’s lawyers.

“Perhaps you should sit down with your client and advise them that his English rules of royal prerogative to demand that the citizenry hand over their property to the Crown were rejected by this country long ago,” they wrote.

“We stand by our founding fathers,” Backgrid wrote, in defiance of their demands exactly how the Founders would’ve wanted.

Backgrid stated they “had no intention of causing any distress or harm” when they deployed four photographers, three cars, and a bike to capture footage of Harry and Meghan as they departed the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards in New York, according to TMZ.

The Sussex’s described the incident as a “near-catastrophic car chase” that “lasted more than two hours.” Harry and Meghan said they “multiple near collisions,” during the alleged car chase, TMZ reported.

The New York Police Department played down the events by simply calling the alleged car chase a “challenging” situation. (RELATED: ‘It Is Not Possible’: Megyn Kelly Slams Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Alleged NYC Car Chase)

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard,” the NYPD said, per Deadline.

The taxi driver who transported Harry, Markle, and Markle’s mother came forward to the Washington Post and said their story was exaggerated.