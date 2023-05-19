REPORT: Black Lives Matter Revenues Dropped 88% In 2022

The Black Lives Matter (BLM) Global Network Foundation saw their revenue sharply decline by 88% in the 2022 fiscal year, according to a Friday article by The Washington Free Beacon.

The foundation reportedly raised $9.3 million in 2022, a dramatic drop from the $80 million raised in 2020 following the death of George Floyd, The Washington Free Beacon reported. The organization raised $90 million total in 2022, more than half of which was granted to smaller organizations, consultants, and real estate, according to The New York Times. (RELATED: ‘I’m So Sick Of Some Of Y’all’: Breonna Taylor’s Mom Calls BLM Frauds)

New York Magazine reported in April 2022 that the organization spent $6 million on a house in California in October 2020. The organization filmed a video in which BLM leaders Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza, and Melinda Abdullah appeared to sip alcohol to commemorate the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death. Cullors uploaded a video of herself baking peach cobbler in the California mansion in April 2021, the outlet reported.

Cullors went on a $3.2 million real estate spending spree from 2016 to 2021, according to the New York Post.

Abdullah dismissed critics of Cullors’ real estate acquisitions in the George Floyd commemoration video.

“I think they’ve attempted to cancel us, but they have not been successful in canceling us,” Abdullah said, New York Magazine reported. “Who the fuck are you? You ain’t done shit,” Abdullah added. “I don’t need to be accountable to you. I don’t know what accountability looks like with people that I don’t know and have never talked to.”

After Cullors announced her resignation from BLM amid growing backlash in May 2021, she reportedly appointed two activists to take her position. Both activists said that they never took the jobs, according to the Washington Examiner. It is not clear who was in charge of the organization’s $60 million bankroll.

The organization received criticism over its reported lack of financial transparency, with some liberal states threatening legal action. California and Washington demanded BLM cease fundraising actions over its alleged failure to release financial accounting information. The organization shut down fundraising on its website in February 2022 after being threatened with legal action.

BLM Global Network Foundation and its board secretary, Shalomyah Bowers, were sued over allegations of siphoning $10 million to Bowers’ consulting firm, the Washington Examiner reported. The lawsuit accused Bowers of using the organization as a “personal piggy bank.”