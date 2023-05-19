REPORT: Teenager Hit With Charges After Hacking 60,000 DraftKings Betting Accounts

Holy cow, this is insane.

An 18-year-old from Wisconsin has been slammed with charges from federal prosecutors after he was allegedly involved in hacking 60,000 gambling accounts on digital sports betting giant DraftKings.

Federal prosecutors announced Thursday that the teenager — named Joseph Garrison — has been hit with criminal charges for his role in a hacking plot, according to CNBC. Being labeled a “credential stuffing attack,” Garrison was involved in stealing information from 60,000 betting accounts.

After Garrison hacked into the accounts, he allegedly sold access to them, which tallied around 1,600 accounts with $600,000 being stolen collectively.

In the criminal complaint against Garrison, DraftKings doesn’t appear by name, but the company confirmed they were hit during the November 2022 hacking, according to CNBC.

Other gambling websites were hacked as well, with both BetMGM and FanDuel reportedly seeing an increase in unauthorized activity, and with it happening at the same time at that.

Teen charged with hacking sports betting site bragged ‘fraud is fun,’ feds say https://t.co/cCjANlLR0r — CNBC Politics (@CNBCPolitics) May 18, 2023

Holy crap, man.

Now I’m not going to comment on the actual case itself with it being in court, and I’m not trying to get myself sued, or more importantly, the brand in the Daily Caller, so I’ll just ask this simple question that I’m sure many of you are thinking: Why are so many teenagers such scum?

Don’t get me wrong, I’m not just picking on teenagers here, because here at 32 years old, I don’t even like the teenage version of me. Most of us were little annoyances back then, let’s just be honest. (RELATED: REPORT: Golden State Warriors Could Shockingly Move On From GM Bob Myers)

And now we have teenagers out here allegedly hacking and stealing money?

Just despicable.