‘Democrats Are Playing Politics’: ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Call On Sen. Feinstein To Resign

“The View” co-hosts called on Democratic California Sen. Dianne Feinstein to resign from Congress Friday because of the long term effects of her shingles diagnosis.

Feinstein took an extended leave of absence from the Senate during her illness and recovery before returning May 10. The 89-year-old developed a facial paralysis known as Ramsay Hunt syndrome and encephalitis, a rare development from shingles.

“I think that it’s very difficult for someone to step away from work that they love,” co-host Sunny Hostin said. “She’s 89-years-old, she says that she’s not going to resign, and she did ask the Republican Party, or the Democrats asked the Republican Party, to allow her a temporary replacement while she heals. They refused to do that, and so she’s back at work and I think she’s not fully healed. If you look at the pictures of her, it pained me to see the condition that she was in.”

“And I think now, perhaps, and I would never say this, other than because of what we’ve seen and because she has voted three times to confirm three judicial appointees, but I still think that maybe it’s time for her to put the country before herself,” Hostin continued.

Some Congressional Democrats, notably Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ro Khanna of California, have called on Feinstein to resign over her inability to attend all Senate floor votes. The California senator, a member of the Senate Judiciary committee, missed a total of 91 votes during her hospital stay, which prevented Democrats from confirming President Joe Biden’s judicial nominees.

Co-host Sara Haines said Feinstein lacks the “competence to do your job” due to her confused mental state. Upon her return to the Senate, Feinstein reportedly did not know where she was. (RELATED: ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Debate If Democrat’s Announcement Was Disrespectful To Dianne Feinstein)

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin agreed that Feinstein should resign over her condition, and accused Democrats of using her illness to play a political game. Democratic California Reps. Adam Schiff and Katie Porter both announced their candidacies for Feinstein’s seat before she announced she would not run for reelection in 2024.

“I think Democrats are playing politics here. Some aligned with Dianne Feinstein want to see Adam Schiff be the person who is appointed to succeed her. Others want to see Barbara Lee, and so they’re kinda letting that competition play out. But whose suffering is the voters they represent.”

Despite the senator’s condition, Democrats have pushed for Feinstein’s return to approve Biden’s appointed judicial nominees. Democrats on the Judiciary Committee approved six Biden nominees, three of whom passed on a party-line vote, CNN reported Thursday. The votes had been put on hold while Feinstein was absent from the chamber.

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he is committed to appointing a black woman to temporarily replace Feinstein in the event she steps down early.