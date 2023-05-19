‘Blood In The Water’: Trump PAC Takes Shot At DeSantis In Response To Tim Scott Presidential Bid

A super PAC allied with former President Donald Trump took shots at Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina after Scott filed paperwork for a presidential campaign Friday.

“Ron DeSantis’ failed shadow campaign has opened the flood gates for career politicians looking to seize an opportunity to raise their profile ahead of the 2028 race,” Make America Great Again Inc. CEO Taylor Budowich said in a statement. (RELATED: Whoopi Goldberg Says She Can’t Tell The Difference Between Tim Scott And Rick Scott)

“Tim Scott’s entrance, and aggressive media purchase, doesn’t only kneecap DeSantis, but Scott sees the same thing as Youngkin, Sununu, Burgum, Christie, and others: the path to 2nd place is wide open. They smell Ron DeSantis’ blood in the water and no longer see him as an obstacle,” Budowich continued.

Scott, who won re-election to his second full term in the Senate by defeating Democratic state Rep. Krystle Matthews, formally submitted the paperwork for his bid Friday, and is expected to announce his candidacy Monday.

Scott joins Trump, former Gov. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley as formal candidates for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. Former Vice President Mike Pence, former Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey and Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida have not formally declared their candidacy.

The MAGA Inc. release hit at Scott over complaining that the Biden administration inadequately supported Ukraine, his 2021 response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech, his vote to confirm Janet Yellen and his opposition to aspects of Trump’s foreign policy.

