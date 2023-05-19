Tom Kim Falls Into Mud Pit And Gets Completely Covered At PGA Championship, Forced To Bathe In Creek And Go Shirtless

What an absolutely hilarious scene.

Things got messy — literally — for Tom Kim during the first round of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club. Starting his day on the back nine, Kim was playing the par-4 6th while being two over in the round, and while looking for his golf ball after knocking his tee shot into the left hazard, well … things could have gone better for Kim.

Unfortunately, Kim’s shot (and search for his ball) didn’t air on live television, but that produced some comedy in itself when Kim just randomly showed up on the screen with mud all over him while he was coming out of the hazard. In fact, things got so messy for Kim that he even took a dip in a creek to wash himself off. And my man didn’t just take a dip, he took a whole dive in that thing.

Just check out this glory:

Out of context golf 🤣 pic.twitter.com/HbBP6XzcoN — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) May 18, 2023

Kim even changed out of his polo, putting on a sweater to get dry:

Where were you when Tom Kim took a swamp dive and took his shirt off during the 2023 PGA Championship? pic.twitter.com/o8LPyhZlGb — By The Flagstick (@ByTheFlagstick) May 18, 2023

Man, what a great way to start off the PGA Championship.

I’ll definitely be tuned in this weekend after seeing this, which will be fantastic to go along with my Miami Heat being in the NBA Playoffs and my Florida Panthers being in the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. (RELATED: LIV Golf No Longer Releasing TV Ratings In Embarrassing New Low)

Oh yeah, it’s gonna be a great weekend.