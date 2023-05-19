If Sniffing Your Own Farts Could Be An Article About Pete Buttigieg, It Would Be This One In ‘Wired’

Wired published an article Thursday from the confines of U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg’s inner colon.

The article, if you feel the need to read it, is a blasphemous love letter from the author to Saint Buttigieg and his amazing mental faculties that allow him to read, be a man and contemplate faith. You know, the three basic things all men should be able to do.

The paragraph that blew up the internet (below) is the literary equivalent of sniffing farts, as one incredible Twitter user pointed out.

Is this real or parody pic.twitter.com/zqQdNAP0Il — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 18, 2023

But the part that made me puke everywhere was the headline “Pete Buttigieg Loves God, Beer, and His Electric Mustang.” If you manage to get past this blatant propaganda, the rest reads as a hit-piece against anyone who thinks outside the neoliberal Marxist country-killer progressive crap normalized by Buttgieg and others since 2016. (RELATED: Babe. Wake Up. Kamala Just Broke Her Record For Saying The Weirdest Thing Ever)

Firstly, no one likes an electric Mustang … certainly no one with an ounce of cool in their veins. Cool people like big trucks, old gas guzzlers that run on cowboy killers, Craig Morgan, John Rich songs, grit and patriotism.

Secondly, Rule #1 of being a “serious journalist” is not to slobber all over your subject, because it completely undermines your ability to write without bias. I am all for being a fangirl. My friends and family often joke about how all I cover is “Yellowstone” and whatever country music star Morgan Wallen is up to, but that’s because I am not a serious journalist. And I certainly don’t see these two topics as God-like saviors of humanity.

Finally, this author has no clue what having faith means in modern America. The paragraph that made me double puke reads, “Lefties these days are said to be less religious than right-wing evangelicals, but between Buttigieg, whose Episcopalianism grounds his decisionmaking [sic], and his boss, President Joe Biden, whose robust Catholicism drives his sincere effort to revive America’s soul, perhaps a religious left is rising again.”

LOL. It’s not, babe. Quite the opposite is true. We are in the thick of a Christian conservative Great Awakening that seeks to undo the travesty of progressive politics and save America’s youth from the mass untreated mental illness glamorized by Hollywood and leftist politicians. (RELATED: Everyone Needs To Watch And Then Do A ‘Jesus Revolution’)

When Buttigieg and Biden say publicly that God and the lives of the unborn are more important than their feelings, I might slightly try and believe the absolute garbage spewed by Wired. Better yet, when either of these men stand up and point at “gender-affirming care” for the child sterilization and mutilation it is, I’ll applaud them, even if I still think they’re fake Christians at heart.

Until then, this article has officially been awarded my “Bigger Piece of Cringe Propaganda Crap” award for 2023. I pray the author finds the Light as I once had to during my youth, and stop worshipping wannabe celebrities like Buttigieg as deities.