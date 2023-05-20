Cate Blanchett Explains Why She Was ‘Covered In Bruises’ The First Time She Attended Famous Film Festival

Cate Blanchett is a big movie star today, but she recalled what it was like for her when she was a new actress on the scene, and explained how that once led to her being bruised on the red carpet.

“The first time I came to Cannes I was covered in bruises because I just came into the market with a little tiny comedy in the marketplace and as a ‘nobody.'” she said to People during a recent interview. The famous actress explained the red carpet was unforgiving to those who weren’t easily identified as recognizable stars. “So I was completely elbowed out of the way,” she said to People.

The 54-year-old actress explained how dramatically different her next experience was at the very same festival. By then, she was part of a film and was able to fit in more easily as part of that group.

“Then the next time I came with a film, I’m not quite sure why it did, but it opened the festival,” Blanchett said.

“And then I had people pushing other people out of the way and was walking down the carpet arm in arm with some movie star,” she said to People.

"So it holds both those experiences, and you don't forget the first experience," she said.

The famous actress has since made a name for herself in Hollywood with hits such as “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring,” “The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button,” “The Aviator,” and “Tar,” to name a few.

Blanchett has achieved worldwide fame and recently attended the 2023 iteration of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in France for her movie, “The New Boy.”