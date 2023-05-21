‘Deserves The Bud Light Treatment’: Target Offers ‘Tuck-Friendly’ Female Swimsuits

Ahead of June’s so-called “Pride month,” the retail giant Target is displaying some options being referred to as trans-friendly for customers, including a line of swimsuits with “tuck-friendly construction.”

Comedian Chrissie Mayr shared the discovery after a recent trip to the retail giant. Taking to social media, the podcast host tweeted, “Thanks to [Target] I found the perfect swimsuit for creeping out all the women and children at the pool this summer. Can’t wait to tuck my cock into this little number while sipping a Bud Light!” (RELATED: DAMAGED: The Transing Of America’s Kids)

In the accompanying picture, Mayr can be seen glaring at the camera displaying one of the swimsuits featured in Target’s pride collection. On the accompanying tags, which Mayr shows to the camera, the suit is advertised as offering “extra crotch coverage” and “tuck-friendly construction.”

Target is about to become Bud Light 2.0 pic.twitter.com/qdmxM2BiQi — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 14, 2023

In a similar tweet, the Citizen Free Press shared a video of a shopper at Target who not only shared the same ‘tuck-friendly’ swimsuit with viewers, but showed LGBTQ pride clothing designed for children.

In another post, a user known as “Gays Against Groomers,” railed on the retail giant, accusing them of grooming and indoctrinating children, while sharing their own images of the LGBTQ selections available at the store. The user further urged customers to boycott the store over its “disturbing” products.

“This is what you will find in the kid’s section of [Target]. We urge you to take your business elsewhere. They are indoctrinating and grooming them with LGBTQ ideology. It is highly inappropriate and disturbing.” (RELATED: Target Unveils Pride Collection That Includes LGBT Rainbow Onesies For Newborns)

“We hope there are enough parents out there that understand how wrong this is and show them that this garbage will not sell. The only thing these people understand is money. Target deserves the Bud Light treatment. We will work to put the pressure on them,” the user tweeted.

For years, Target has promoted and supported LGBTQ issues, Upworthy reported. In 2014, the store publicly endorsed same-sex marriage. In 2015, Target announced it would be creating axing gender-based signage for some products in its stores, including toys and entertainment. In 2017, the company launched its #takepride initiative, declaring that Target “proudly stands with the LGBT community.” As part of that initiative, Target began offering more gender-neutral items for children in its stores and took a decided side on the bathroom debate, publicly stating its male and female designated bathrooms were open to the whims of those using them, according to the outlet.