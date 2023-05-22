‘Stay Tuned’: Ron DeSantis Quietly Changes Twitter Handle Ahead Of Expected 2024 Run

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis changed his Twitter account handle Monday as he inches toward an expected presidential bid, the Daily Caller News Foundation has learned.

DeSantis‘ political account that he utilized for his Florida gubernatorial campaigns was previously “@RonDeSantisFL.” The governor dropped the “FL” from his handle, suggesting that a presidential announcement is coming.

When asked if the handle change is a sign that the governor may soon throw his hat into the presidential race, a senior DeSantis political team official told the DCNF to “stay tuned.” (RELATED: State Lawmakers Dish On Why They Switched Sides From Trump To DeSantis: ‘I Believe He Can Bring This Country Back’)

👀DeSantis has changed his Twitter handle from RonDeSantisFL to @RonDeSantis pic.twitter.com/0nNbfSRQd4 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 22, 2023

DeSantis is expected to file the paperwork with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) to run for president on Wednesday, coinciding with a donor event in Miami. An accompanying campaign video and visits to early primary states are expected to follow.

The governor would join a growing GOP primary field with former President Donald Trump, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, conservative businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and conservative radio personality Larry Elder, with former Vice President Mike Pence soon to follow.

