REPORT: Dua Lipa’s Famous Ex-Boyfriend Appears To Post Disturbing Messages About Killing Her New Man

Dua Lipa’s former boyfriend Anwar Hadid seemingly threatened the life of her new boyfriend, Romain Gavras, on social media Sunday.

Hadid is the brother of famous supermodels Bella and Gigi Hadid and dated Dua Lipa for roughly two years before their relationship came to a close. “Trying to not to find and kill him,” Hadid wrote as a caption to a selfie posted on his Instagram story Sunday. Hadid didn’t specify who the message was directed to, but fans quickly drew the connection, according to TMZ.

Hadid didn’t stop there. He continued to post additional messages.

He reportedly wrote “I can’t breath,” alongside a mirror selfie, which was soon followed by random pictures of the ground, featuring captions like “I hate the way you say my name” and “Have fun,” according to TMZ.

Dua Lipa had recently appeared on the 2023 Cannes Film Festival red carpet with her new boyfriend, a 41-year-old French film director, according to TMZ. Fans have speculated this was too much for Hadid to handle, and social media erupted with comments from fans criticizing Hadid for being “obsessed” with his ex.

Dua and Hadid were first linked in 2019 and cited their busy travel schedules as the reason for their breakup, according to TMZ.

Hadid later posted the same selfie image from his first message, but without any content related to Dua Lipa or Gavras.

Dua Lipa has not directly commented on the matter.