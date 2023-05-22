REPORT: Panthers’ Radko Gudas Hit With Bomb Threat From Hurricanes Fan For Beating Down Carolina, FBI Floods Airport

Just another reason to roll over the Canes tonight — GO CATS!

In the NHL’s Eastern Conference Finals between my Florida Panthers and the Carolina Hurricanes, the Cardiac Cats hold a 2-0 series lead after getting a 2-1 overtime victory in Game 2, and the win came after an incredible 4OT thriller in Game 1 that saw the Panthers come out on top, 3-2. For me, it’s been an absolutely magical ride as a South Florida sports fan.

But for some, it’s been a living hell. Just ask a Hurricanes fan who went by “@canesplswin” on Twitter (his account is now deleted), who was so livid at Florida rolling all over Carolina that he posted the address of Panthers defenseman Radko Gudas. And not only did he do that, but he posted up Gudas’ address beside a photo of a pipe bomb.

Being viewed as a bomb threat (because it was), both the FBI and Broward County Sheriff’s Office flooded into Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to keep Gudas safe, as well as the rest of the Panthers who flew back into South Florida before Monday night’s Game 3, according to Hockey Patrol.

Bomb threat sent to Radko Gudas’ home after Game 2. #TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/qnNHMZPu3j — Hockey Feed (@HockeyFeedHF) May 22, 2023

Here are the images that were associated with the @canesplswin Twitter account, as well as photos of law enforcement officials descending upon the airport:

Radko Gudas a #TimeToHunt hráči byli eskortovaní policií z letiště ! Poté co na internet unikli adresy některý hráčů včetně Gudase,které uveřejnil fanoušek #LetsGoCanes , tak na letišti na Floridě měla být nahlášená bomba. Ig: @puckempire #NHL pic.twitter.com/yPycw2bafM — Honza Zoufal (@HZoufal) May 22, 2023

Pathetic.

You know, before the series started, I took the classy route and said that the series between the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes is my new stomping grounds vs. my old stomping grounds, but after this? (RELATED: Jimmy Butler Hilariously Revenge-Trolls Al Horford While Miami Heat Curb Stomp Boston Celtics, 128-102; Heat Up 3-0)

I hope we roll all over the Canes tonight for a dominating 3-0 lead (just like my Miami Heat). GO CATS!