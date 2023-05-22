Georgia Democrat Lights Up Her Own Party For Catering To Migrants Over Local Kids

A Democratic member of the Georgia House of Representatives took to Twitter on Saturday to call out her party for prioritizing migrants over local children.

Rep. Mesha Mainor (D-Atlanta) accused Democrats of turning against her after she decided to support school choice and parental rights.

“I’ll say every election year, I hear ‘Black Lives Matter.’ But do they? I see every other minority being prioritized except black children living in poverty that can’t read,” she said. “We’ll send $1 million to the border for immigrant services, but black communities, not even a shout-out.” (RELATED: Holdout Georgia Republicans Kill School Choice Legislation)

I’m a sitting Democrat in the Georgia House of Representatives and the Democrat Party Establishment is looking to take me out. I’m tired of hearing certain folks in my party chant Black Lives Matter during Election Years but are NOWHERE to be found any other year. pic.twitter.com/wuMdVBeCki — Rep. Mesha Mainor (@MeshaMainor) May 20, 2023

Mainor was also the lone Democrat to support legislation that would have given families the option to choose where they want to send their children to school, according to the latest votes of the Georgia Promise Scholarship Act.

“The Democrats at the [Georgia] Capitol took a hard position and demanded every Democrat vote against children and for the teachers union. I voted yes for parents and yes for children, not failing schools,” Rep. Mainor said in her video on Twitter.

She noted that some schools in her district have a three percent reading proficiency rate and that many children cannot do “simple math.”

Mainor was first elected to the Georgia House of Representatives in 2020, according to the legislature’s website. She previously worked for the late Democratic Georgia Rep. John Lewis and started an immersion language school, according to her biography on the website.

She also claimed in her tweet that multiple people in her party plan to donate $1,000 to anyone who runs against her.