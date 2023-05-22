Grandfather’s Grenade Detonates, Reportedly Killing And Injuring Family Members

A grandfather’s grenade detonated Saturday, reportedly killing one of his family members and harming two more.

A father was killed and his two children were injured when the grenade detonated in the Indiana home, according to NBC News.

A father is dead and his two children were injured when a grenade detonated in their Indiana home on Saturday, authorities say. https://t.co/0xc1cO7w8X — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 22, 2023

The Lake County Coroner’s office on Sunday identified the deceased father as 47-year-old Bryant Niedert, NBC reported. Injuries and cause of death are not yet confirmed, the office told the outlet in a statement.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department arrived at the scene on Lakeshore Drive at around 6:30 p.m. The family found the hand grenade when looking through their grandfather’s possessions, according to the outlet. Someone in the house allegedly pulled the pin, prompting the device to detonate. (RELATED: Multiple People Reportedly Injured After Explosion Ignites Massive Fire At Shell Oil Plant In Texas)

Niedert was found unresponsive and subsequently declared dead, NBC reported. His two children, a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old girl, were transported to a nearby hospital with shrapnel wounds, according to the outlet.

The Porter County Bomb Squad was deployed to determine if other explosive devices were present at the scene, CBS News reported.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department continues to investigate. An autopsy will be performed on Niedert’s body Monday, according to NBC.