‘People Have Every Right To Consider It’: Hillary Clinton Admits Joe Biden’s Age An ‘Issue’ For 2024 Campaign

President Joe Biden being 80 years old may present an “issue” in his reelection campaign, 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said Sunday.

“His age is an issue and people have every right to consider it,” Clinton told Financial Times in response to a question about Biden repeatedly falling down stairs. The British business publication interviewed Clinton Sunday about Russia, China and the state of American democracy.

“But he has this great saying and I think he’s right. Don’t judge him by running against the Almighty, but against the alternative. And I am of the camp that I think he’s determined to run. He has a good record that three years ago people would not have predicted would have gotten done,” the 75-year-old former secretary of state added.

“I obviously hope he stays very focused and able to compete in the election because I think he could be reelected, and that’s what we should all hope for,” Clinton concluded. (RELATED: Over 60% Of Americans Think Biden Won’t Make It Through 2028: Poll)

A majority of Americans have concerns about Biden’s age and believe he will not make it through a second presidential term, a Harvard Caps/ Harris poll published Sunday showed.

Biden recently addressed the concerns about his age at a press conference, but has refused to publicly undergo a mental acuity test — a proposal pushed by Republican presidential candidates Nikki Haley and Donald Trump.

“With regard to age, I can’t even say, I guess how old I am, I can’t even say the number. It doesn’t register with me. But the only thing I can say is that one of the things that people are going to find out is, they’re going to see a race, and they’re going to judge, whether or not I have it or don’t have it. I respect them taking a hard look at it. I’d take a hard look at it as well, I took a hard look at it before I decided to run,” Biden said in April.

“I feel good and I feel excited about the prospects, and I think we’re on the verge of really turning the corner in a way we haven’t in a long time.”