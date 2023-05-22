‘They Don’t Respect Anyone’: Rep. James Comer Slams FBI For Refusing To Turn Over Biden Documents

Republican Kentucky Rep. James Comer stopped by “Jesse Watters Primetime” on Monday to discuss his frustrations regarding the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) refusing to turn over documents pertaining to President Joe Biden’s alleged criminal scheme with a foreign national.

Comer, who is chairman of the House Oversight Committee, said that the FBI has been “very patronizing” and has refused to give up the documents. He claims these documents are a key part in continuing the investigation into the Biden family. (RELATED: Sen. Grassley, Rep. Comer Demand FBI Record Alleging ‘Criminal Scheme’ Involving Then-VP Biden)

“Well, the FBI refused to turn over the form 1023. We had another meeting where they were very patronizing. I’ve asked for a phone call with Director Wray. We expect to get this document,” Comer said. “Speaker McCarthy had a phone call with Director Wray. He demanded that they turn over this document. This is a very crucial piece of our investigation. And the reason that I think it’s very credible is this claim was made years before anyone knew about these different shell companies. And knew exactly what the Biden family did in countries like Romania and China to get money.”

The Kentucky politician said that he believes the FBI doesn’t have respect for anyone, and that the media has been ignoring the story. He said that as long as the Senate Republicans continue to fund the FBI, they have no reason to change their behavior. “They don’t respect anyone in Congress,” he added.

“What we’re going to have to do in this House is demand that the Senators get our backs, like they are doing as we speak with these debt ceiling negotiations and hold their budget hostage until they get new leadership at the FBI or they produce the documents that we want. It’s not just this form 1023. We also want to know what classified documents Joe Biden had in his possession because that’s an important part of our investigation,” Comer said.

Comer said that if the FBI continues their behavior, Republicans should try to get the alleged whistleblower to come forward publicly.

“I think that we also — I have spoken with Sen. Grassley. And we need to take extreme measures on trying to get this whistleblower to come forward publicly and say what exactly is in this document. Remember this form 1023 is not classified. It’s not a classified document. So this is something that shouldn’t be that hard for the chairman of the house oversight committee to obtain.”

“I think the American people’s patience is running out on this cover-up. And I’m with you on it but, you know, we’re getting to the point where I think we need to do a little bit more than demand a phone call with the FBI director,” host Jesse Watters added.