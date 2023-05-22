Jimmy Butler Hilariously Revenge-Trolls Al Horford While Miami Heat Curb Stomp Boston Celtics, 128-102; Heat Up 3-0

So much for 3%, huh ESPN?

After utterly destroying the Boston Celtics, 128-102, in Sunday night’s Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, my Miami Heat have taken a dominant (and glorious) 3-0 series lead. And Jimmy Butler was once again flash and dash, providing more evidence that “Playoff Jimmy” is a real thing, and Jimmy Buckets also proved (again) that he’s a legendary trash-talker.

During Game 1, Celtics center Al Horford hit a big three-pointer that sent TD Garden into a frenzy, and after hitting the shot, Horford got on one knee and called a cocky-like timeout (for Miami), rubbing his three points in the face of Butler and the Heat.

Well, Jimmy being Jimmy, he remembered it. And he let it be known when the time was right.

At one point in Game 3 (though they pretty much were all game), the Heat were absolutely lights out eventually bumping their lead up to 23, and to return the favor and rub the Celtics’ face (mainly Al Horford’s) in the pure 305 glory, Jimmy Butler called a timeout (for Boston) exactly the way Al Horford did.

Jimmy even added fired finger guns (and a moonwalk):

Jimmy Butler got his lick back on Al Horford, calling timeout for the Celtics as his team went up 23 This was cold 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/8yprfOMSrL — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 22, 2023

Not Al Horford acting like he was gonna do something. You’re down 30. Make some shots. pic.twitter.com/d9tGX4m3vs — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 22, 2023

Oh, how sweet it is to be a South Florida sports fan right now…

My Miami Heat are up 3-0, and my Florida Panthers are up 2-0, oh yeah … life is good. (RELATED: ESPN Ridiculously Only Gives Miami Heat 3% Chance To Beat Boston Celtics In Eastern Conference Finals)

Let’s bring home the rings, boys!