REPORT: Kyrie Irving ‘Ready To Come’ To The Lakers To Reunite With LeBron James

The Lakers might be getting thrashed now, but this summer, they could see glory.

In the Western Conference Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets, the purple and gold have been absolutely getting hammered, currently down 0-3 in the series and on the brink of being eliminated from the NBA Playoffs.

Yeah, you could make the argument that the Lakers could come back to win four in a row, but considering that no team in the history of the NBA has ever came back from an 0-3 deficit (and the fact that they would have to do it against a force like Nikola Jokić), who really likes their chances at this point?

Well, not many, and this is why speculation has already been ratcheting up in regards to what exactly the Lakers are going to do in the offseason — and a lot of the heat is being connected to LeBron James’ ex-teammate: Kyrie Irving.

Apparently, Irving is “ready to come” to the Lakers and reunite with ‘The King,’ according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. However, Los Angeles needs to make some moves on their roster before they would be able to pull in Kyrie.

Brian Windhorst on “The Hoop Collective” podcast discussing Mavericks’ impending free agent Kyrie Irving as a Lakers target: “It would take a little bit of maneuvering, and Kyrie [Irving] would probably have to not take the max, or [the Lakers] would have to work on something… pic.twitter.com/hXRiko5FgC — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) May 21, 2023

With the way my Miami Heat are rolling through the NBA Playoffs right now and charging towards a fourth championship in franchise history… (RELATED: LeBron James Pulls Off Absurd Flop In Game 2 Loss To Denver Nuggets)

Bring it, Lakers. Bring it. Ain’t nobody scared of LeBron, Kyrie or your sexy brand. Bring it!