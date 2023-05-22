LeBron James, LA Lakers Eliminated From Playoffs After 4-0 Sweep; Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets Advance To NBA Finals

LeBron is going home, and the Nuggets are advancing!

The Los Angeles Lakers were fighting for their lives in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, facing elimination from the NBA Playoffs being down 0-3 to the Denver Nuggets, and they played like it.

The game started out with the Lakers getting a quick 11-4 jump-start, which eventually led LeBron & Co. holding a 15-point lead at halftime. However, Nikola Jokić and the Nuggets proved to be just too much of a force, hanging on to a 113-111 win to complete the 4-0 series sweep, eliminating the Lake Show from the postseason. (RELATED: REPORT: Kyrie Irving ‘Ready To Come’ To The Lakers To Reunite With LeBron James)

The Lakers have been eliminated from the NBA playoffs. pic.twitter.com/Uf6wvOek1m — ESPN (@espn) May 23, 2023

The Nuggets now play the winner of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics, with the Heat currently holding a dominant 3-0 lead in that series.