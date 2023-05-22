Editorial

LeBron James, LA Lakers Eliminated From Playoffs After 4-0 Sweep; Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets Advance To NBA Finals

LeBron James #6 and Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers react to a Laker foul during the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets in game four of the Western Conference Finals at Crypto.com Arena on May 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Contributor
LeBron is going home, and the Nuggets are advancing!

The Los Angeles Lakers were fighting for their lives in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, facing elimination from the NBA Playoffs being down 0-3 to the Denver Nuggets, and they played like it.

The game started out with the Lakers getting a quick 11-4 jump-start, which eventually led LeBron & Co. holding a 15-point lead at halftime. However, Nikola Jokić and the Nuggets proved to be just too much of a force, hanging on to a 113-111 win to complete the 4-0 series sweep, eliminating the Lake Show from the postseason. (RELATED: REPORT: Kyrie Irving ‘Ready To Come’ To The Lakers To Reunite With LeBron James)

The Nuggets now play the winner of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics, with the Heat currently holding a dominant 3-0 lead in that series.