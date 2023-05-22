Kentucky Man Allegedly Shoots Roommate For Eating Last Hot Pocket

A 64-year-old man in Kentucky allegedly shot his roommate after he ate the last Hot Pocket Saturday night.

The altercation started when Clifton E. Williams became angry after discovering that his roommate had consumed their last Hot Pocket, local NBC affiliate WAVE reported. Williams allegedly began throwing tiles at his roommate, who attempted to defend himself but eventually decided to leave the premises, he told the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD),

The victim said he tried to fight back. https://t.co/rd3uPEnrTK — WAVE (@wave3news) May 22, 2023

As he was leaving, Williams reentered their residence, retrieved a firearm, and shot the roommate in the backside, according to WAVE. The victim managed to distance himself from the scene and sought help several blocks away. Williams was arrested and charged with assault by the LMPD. (RELATED: REPORT: Murder Suspect Tells Cops During Stand-Off: ‘You’ll Have To Kill Me’)

Williams appeared before the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (LMDC) courtroom for an arraignment Monday. He entered a not-guilty plea and the court set his bond at $7,500 in cash.

As part of the conditions of his release, Williams was ordered to have no contact with his roommate and was prohibited from possessing any firearms or other weapons, per WAVE. Williams’ next court date is scheduled for May 30.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg addressed violent crime in January 2023. “Today, I am pleading with our community to stop the violence, stop the killing. Each of these people killed in our city was a son or daughter, father or mother, brother, or sister,” Mayor Greenberg said at a press conference.

“These men and women should still be with us right now, but their lives were taken abruptly because of gun violence.”

LMPD did not immediately respond to Daily Caller’s request for comment.