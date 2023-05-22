Nebraska Becomes The Latest State To Ban Child Sex Changes

Republican Gov. Jim Pillen of Nebraska signed a bill Monday that bans sex-change surgeries for anyone under 19 years old and restricts abortions after 12 weeks.

LB 574 passed the state’s unicameral legislature last week after a much-heated debate and 33 to 15 vote, with Democratic state Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh screaming and pounding on the lectern that “We need trans people!” Pillen gave his endorsement of the bill after it passed and formalized it Monday by signing the legislation into law, according to a post on Twitter. (RELATED: ‘We Need Trans People!’: Dem State Senator Goes On Screaming Rant Before Trans Bill Vote)

“I am proud to sign LB 574, The Let Them Grow Act, into law,” Pillen said in a statement from his Twitter account. “This piece of legislation is the most significant win for social conservatives in our state in a generation. Thank you to all the senators who made this day possible.”

I am proud to sign LB 574, The Let Them Grow Act, into law. This piece of legislation is the most significant win for social conservatives in our state in a generation. Thank you to all the senators who made this day possible. pic.twitter.com/NmbOsWSeXj — Governor Jim Pillen (@TeamPillen) May 22, 2023

The bill, which was introduced by over a dozen state senators, prohibits medical professionals from performing sex-change surgeries or treatment on minors, which is until 19 years old in the state, citing that “irreversible and invasive procedures” often had long-lasting and harmful impacts on children. The legislation specified that it would not impact Nebraskans that are “born with a medically verifiable disorder of 21 sex development” and will take effect on Oct. 1 of this year.

Nebraska’s bill came not long after a similar bill was signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, calling the procedures “mutilation.” Nebraska and Florida joined over a dozen other states with bans on transgender surgeries for minors, according to U.S. News.

An amendment to Nebraska’s bill, also created a ban on abortions after 12 weeks in the state, with exceptions for rape, incest and to protect the life of the mother. Nebraska came close to implementing a six-week ban earlier this year but fell short after Republican state Sen. Merv Riepe, who co-sponsored the bill, pulled out at the last minute due to concerns the move would be too extreme.

Pillen did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.