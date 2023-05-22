Huge Names Line Up To Star In True Crime Thriller ‘Sovereign,’ About Anti-Government Extremists

Nick Offerman, Dennis Quaid, and Jacob Tremblay are all lined up to star in “Sovereign,” a true crime thriller set for a 2024 release, Deadline reported Monday.

The story of “Sovereign” is based on a real series of events, where a father and son set off across the country after identifying themselves as Sovereign Citizens, Deadline described. Evidently the term “Sovereign Citizens” is considered a form of anti-government extremism, so the police get involved and an intense manhunt with “tragic consequences” ensues.

Offerman, best known as Ron Swanson in “Parks & Recreation,” will play the father in the duo, which feels supremely fitting for him. Tremblay is taking on the role of his son. You may recognize him from his leading role as “Jack” in the hit adaptation of “Room,” according to his IMDB.

Quaid will portray the police officer, from what Deadline reported. While Quaid has worked consistently throughout his entire career, which started in 1975, he appears to be everywhere right now. Along with “Sovereign,” Quaid is working on the latest spinoff from “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan. He also helped create the terrifying documentary “Grid Down, Power Up,” which revealed the hauntingly vulnerable position of the U.S. power grid.

“Sovereign” is set for a theatrical release in Q4 2024, according to Deadline. (RELATED: Media Critics Attack Iconic Indie Film ‘Garden State’ And Its Maker Zach Braff. His Response Is Absolutely Perfect.)

“When I first heard about this crime, I was immediately hooked. Radicalization is a familiar concept, but at a time when our democracy is strained to the breaking point, and conspiracy-driven domestic terrorism is emerging as a real threat, the topic is more relevant than ever,” the movie’s writer, Christian Swegal, told Deadline. I sure do look forward to seeing anyone who distrusts the government being painted as an extremist after this film airs, said no one, ever.