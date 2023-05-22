Man Accused Of Murdering Four Idaho College Students Pleads Not Guilty

The man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022 plead not guilty during his arraignment on Monday.

Bryan Kohberger, 28, appeared in court in Moscow, Idaho, to face four counts of first degree murder and one count of burglary for his alleged role in the death of the four students. Kohberger entered a not guilty plea. (RELATED: More Chilling Details Emerge From Night Idaho Students Were Murdered)

The trial date was scheduled for October 2. Kohberger could be sentenced a maximum 10-years for the burglary charge and faces either four consecutive life sentences or the death penalty for the remaining murder charges. He could also have to pay up to $200,000 in fines and $20,000 to the victims’ families.

Kohberger faces max ten years for burglary charge, four consecutive life sentences/death penalty for murder charges, fines up to $200,000, and payment of $20,000 to families. Kohberger’s attorney says he stands silent on pleas, judge enters not guilty pleas @komonews — Lynnanne Nguyen (@LynnanneNguyen) May 22, 2023

Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death at an off-campus house where the three women lived with two additional roommates. Kohberger, who was a Washington State University Ph.D. student studying criminology and criminal justice, was arrested at his parent’s house in Pennsylvania in December 2022 after officials linked his white Hyundai Elantra and DNA to the crime scene, and he was indicted by a grand jury on May 17 on all five charges.

His DNA was discovered on a knife sheath that was taken from the crime scene and cellphone data revealed he had been near the house where the victims died multiple times prior to the attack. Court documents revealed that police seized a black face mask, a .40-caliber Glock 22 pistol and a Smith and Wesson pocket knife from the Pennsylvania home.

The Latah County District Court did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

