‘This is F***ing Propaganda’: Viral Video Shows Professor Trashing Pro-Life Display, Yelling At Students

An adjunct professor at Hunter College in New York City shouted profanities at pro-life students and wrecked their pro-life display, footage released by Students for Life of America shows.

The video started circulating on the internet on Monday and reached over 400,000 views on Twitter. Adjunct professor Shellyne Rodriguez can be seen in the video angrily confronting two students manning a table with pro-life literature. Rodriguez accused the students of purposefully being “triggering” and exhibiting “violent” behavior, before grabbing and tossing materials off the table. (RELATED: ‘Incredibly Dangerous’: Abortion Pill Campaign Targeted College Campuses Nationwide)

PROFESSOR GONE WILD: Pro-abortion professor Shellyne Rodriquez curses at pro-life students and vandalizes table at Hunter College. pic.twitter.com/QNspuXB4KK — Students for Life of America (@StudentsforLife) May 17, 2023

“You’re not educating shit, this is fucking propaganda,” Rodriguez said, “What are you going to do like anti-trans next?”

An unnamed male student denied the group had any interest in addressing transgender issues. “I mean, no, we are talking about abortion,” the student said.

“This is bullshit, this is violent,” Rodriguez responded, “You’re triggering my students.”

“I am sorry about that,” the student responded.

The professor rejected the apology, while pointing at the male student and discrediting his opinion on abortion because of his inability to get pregnant.

“No you’re not, because you can’t even have a fucking baby. So you don’t even know what that is. Get this shit the fuck out of here,” the professor said while snatching and tossing the group’s material off the table “Fuck this shit.”

Rodriguez’s actions were defended by PSC Graduate Center, a labor organization which represents City University of New York graduate and professional schools. The organization slammed Students for Life of America, calling their work “false propaganda” and saying they should not be allowed on campus.

“Students for Life and other far-right groups are not welcome on our campuses. Anti-abortion propaganda actually endangers people’s lives, and incites other far-right views and actions to emerge. Anti-abortion groups are in collusion with anti-queer and trans, anti-labor, and anti-Palestinian campaigns, in a larger vicious vision to violate people’s bodily autonomy, economic well-being, and collective determination,” the group said.