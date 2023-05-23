Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. Brilliantly Tricks Los Angeles Dodgers, Steals Base With Flash-Like Speed

Man, I’m such a spoiled sports fan at the moment.

In the bottom of the fifth inning Monday night, the Atlanta Braves were losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers, 6-4, with the former’s outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. at the plate in an attempt to spark up some offense for the Bravos. Though he wouldn’t get a hit, he was successful in getting his team a baserunner, leading off the inning by drawing a walk.

And let the games begin … up next to bat for Atlanta was first baseman Matt Olson, who also ended up getting walked, and like normal, Acuña was sent to second base with already being on first. But Acuña — having an incredibly high baseball IQ and having speed like he’s going to be in the upcoming ‘The Flash’ movie — wasn’t happy with just a second.

Oh no, no, no … my man went all the way to third, and stole the base with ease at that, absolutely tricking the Dodgers and moving so lightning-quick they couldn’t make a move.

Check it out for yourself, but don’t blink, you might miss it:

Yeah, my Atlanta Braves ultimately lost this game, but we’re still a flashy 29-18 on the season and sitting in first place in the NL East division (and have an elite 17-7 road record at that), and I was actually thinking about this while on Twitter…

Man, I’m so spoiled as a sports fan right now. 🏀 Miami Heat up 3-0 in the East Finals

🏒 Florida Panthers running their East Finals, 2-0

⚾️ Atlanta Braves are 29-17, 1st place in the NL East

🏈 Miami Dolphins poised for a Super Bowl run This is just … it’s beautiful. 🥲 — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPowellDC) May 22, 2023

Let’s go ahead and update that with the Florida Panthers going up 3-0 in their series.

Florida Panthers are running their East Finals, 3-0*#TimeToHunt https://t.co/gF9VUHEvZ4 — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPowellDC) May 23, 2023

Needless to say, my sports fandom is grade A right now, and you better believe I’m loving every second of it. (RELATED: Cleveland Guardians’ Will Brennan Kills Bird After Slamming It With Line Drive)

What a time.