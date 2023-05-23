‘Bad Hombre’: GOP Rep Rips Biden Admin For Allowing Alleged Murderer With MS-13 Ties To Enter US

Republican Texas Rep. Troy Nehls criticized the Biden administration for allowing an alleged murderer tied to MS-13 to enter the country during a Tuesday hearing on Capitol Hill.

Nehls was referring to the alleged murderer who killed and sexually assaulted Kayla Hamilton, a 20-year-old autistic woman, in Maryland in July 2022. The alleged murderer crossed the southern border illegally and was apprehended by Border Patrol and later released to Health and Human Services (HHS), which let him live with a sponsor in the U.S. (RELATED: ‘These Numbers Are Staggering’: Chinese Migrants Continue To Surge Across Southern Border)

While holding the federal government’s file on the alleged murderer, Nehls presented the killer’s immigration and criminal history.

“This bad hombre said his intended location was Texas, and, as we know, he then went to Maryland. He didn’t stay in Texas, he didn’t stay there very long,” Nehls said during Tuesday’s House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement hearing.

“This bad hombre said he had no funds in his possession and that his father was his method of support, and, as we know, he somehow was moved to live with his aunt. This bad hombre said he was claiming credible fear, credible fear like everybody up there we know that a majority of those claims are unsubstantiated, I think it’s about 10%, but later said on his HHS intake form that he had come to work. So he’s a liar, he’s a bad hombre and a lying one at that,” Nehls added.

WATCH:

There was no criminal history found at that point, Nehls said, adding that local officials discovered his ties to MS-13 only after he allegedly murdered Hamilton by contacting officials in El Salvador. He was arrested in January.

“However, after his arrest, Maryland law enforcement, think about that, we can’t count on the federal government down at the border to make sure that people entering our country are decent people that don’t have criminal records, but it took local and state law enforcement in Maryland one phone call to El Salvador, that’s it,” Nehls said.

“Couldn’t find that out at the border, we gotta find that out after he kills, rapes and murders a young woman in the United States,” Nehls said.

Border Patrol agents nationwide have apprehended 111 illegal aliens tied to MS-13 so far in fiscal year 2023. Salvadoran immigrants living in the U.S. formed MS-13, which seeks to utilize “any means necessary to force respect from those who showed disrespect, including acts of intimidation and violence,” according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.